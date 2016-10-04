Story highlights Jacon Hall died after being shot last week at Townville Elementary School in South Carolina

His family decided to have superhero-themed memorial services

(CNN) Superheroes of various affiliations filled the pews of Oakdale Baptist Church in Townville, South Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon.

Boys and girls dressed as Batman, Superman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sat among adults and teenagers wearing capes and logo T-shirts.

Amid the festive atmosphere, a coffin resting in front of the altar, surrounded by pictures of a smiling boy, was a somber reminder of the reason for the gathering.

Zowie Sanders gives a fist bump to John Suber of Greenville, dressed as Superman, at Tuesday's visitation.

Jacob was shot on September 28 when a 14-year-old boy opened fire at the playground at Townville Elementary School, southwest of Greenville. After three days on life support, he passed away on Saturday. His death led prosecutors to upgrade an attempted murder charge to murder against the accused shooter, who is not being identified because of his age.

Read More