Ex-con transforms to entrepreneur behind bars

Coss Marte is a former drug dealer turned entrepreneur. Marte connected with nonprofit Defy Ventures, an entrepreneurship, employment and character development training program for currently and formerly incarcerated people and was able to start his own business through a microloan. Marte is now owner of a successful fitness business called ConBody. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I was raised in a drug-infested community. I remember people shooting up heroin and other drugs in my building before I even started going to school.

At 6 years old, my two older sisters came from the Dominican Republic to live in my home, which meant less resources and space. There were six of us living in a tenement apartment in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. My mom would dress me in my sisters' hand-me-downs, which was embarrassing.

From an early age my goal was to break the cycle of poverty. People would ask me, "What did I want to be when I grew up?" I would tell them I wanted to be rich. My first opportunity to get out of poverty was through selling drugs.

I began smoking marijuana by the age of 11. By 13, I made my first sell. My role models were guys on the corner who wore the big chains and dressed in the best clothes. So, I purchased my first ounce to sell and took it to school. I knew the smoking crowd would buy my product because of the convenience and quality. Soon I was working my own corner, where I pitched drugs with other local dealers who respected my hustle.

I sold all day and all night.

