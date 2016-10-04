Story highlights Florida governor says residents need to prepare to be hit by major hurricane

Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina issue state of emergency declarations

(CNN) The likelihood of powerful Hurricane Matthew affecting life along the US East Coast increased Tuesday, sending several states into emergency planning mode.

No evacuations have yet been ordered, but governors in several states have warned residents to be prepared to leave their homes if the need arises.

One suggested people who could go do so now.

Matthew is an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in western Haiti on Tuesday morning. It then headed toward Cuba with winds of 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The Bahamas are next.

The forecast is that Matthew will ride along the Southeast US coast from Florida through the North Carolina Outer Banks from Thursday evening through Saturday. It could make landfall at any point and all areas should be on guard.

Read More