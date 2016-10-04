Will Hurricane Matthew hit the US?

Story highlights Officials in Florida and North Carolina declare states of emergency

"We cannot delay and must prepare for direct impact now," Florida governor says

(CNN) It's too soon to know exactly where Hurricane Matthew will be in a few days, or how hard it will hit the United States.

But the storm's latest track shows it making a westward turn toward the US East Coast. And officials in several states in that region say they're not taking any chances.

"If Hurricane Matthew directly impacts Florida, there could be massive destruction which we haven't seen since Hurricane Andrew devastated Miami-Dade County in 1992," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement. "That is why we cannot delay and must prepare for direct impact now."

Scott declared a state of emergency for his entire state. And North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has declared a state of emergency for more than half of the counties in his state.