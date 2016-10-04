Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Three scientists whose discoveries helped design materials with all sorts of exotic properties just won the Nobel prize in physics. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Syria
Well, so much for that. The US has stopped talking to Russia about Syria. The US says Moscow never lived up its commitments, wasn't particularly interested in the ceasefire and, with its Syrian regime ally, bombed "civilian populations into submission." Meanwhile, the slaughter continues: a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a wedding party. Finally, here's several reasons why we should all care about what's going on in Aleppo.
2. Campaign 2016
Donald Trump offended vets by saying people who "can't handle it" commit suicide; questioned whether US airstrikes in Syria were hitting anything, found out his foundation can't operate in New York and learned most of his supporters say paying taxes (something he may not have done) is a civic duty. And that was just Monday. Oh, and his rival has taken a post-debate lead in the polls.
3. Hurricane Matthew
Matthew's bringing its 145-mph winds and torrential rains to Haiti. Early this morning, the storm, which has already killed three people, was south of Port-au-Prince. Later this afternoon, Matthew is expected to make landfall in Cuba. Cruise ships are being rerouted, and states of emergency are in effect in North Carolina and Florida.
4. Flint
First it was the water, now it's an outbreak of the infectious bacteria Shigellosis. It causes bloody diarrhea and fever and typically spreads when people don't wash their hands. And people in Flint haven't been washing their hands or taking baths because they're still scared of contaminated water. They're using baby wipes, but baby wipes don't kill bacteria.
5. North Korea
Don't be surprised if Kim Jong Un and Co. make a little noise right before we all cast votes next month. Turns out trying to create an October surprise for the US presidential elections is something of tradition for the North Koreans, a new study says. So another nuke test soon is a definite possibility.
NUMBER OF THE DAY
$26 million
The estimated value of a Raphael painting bought for $25 in 1899. Not a bad return on investment.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Road debris
Talk about leaving stuff just lying around: A Texas moving company had trouble moving a house, so it left it, right in the middle of the street.
Road warrior
Toyota hopes these cute baby robots will be your friend on road trips, but let's just call them what they are: future Terminators.
Going fast
Ferrari just introduced the fastest convertible ever, but forget about placing an order for the $2.2-million LaFerrari Aperta. It's already sold out.
Almost unbearable
He'd just survived not one, but two attacks from the same bear. Then he went to get some help, but, of course, he put the pics on Facebook first.
WHAT'S FOR LUNCH
Here's what's coming up later
The undercard
Yes, it'll lack the excitement (and probably the viewers) of Clinton vs. Trump, but the veep debate is still important. Catch it tonight at 9 ET.
Phone wars
Google takes its latest shot against the iPhone, when it introduces two new smartphones, and a slew of other new products, today in San Francisco.
AND FINALLY ...
Pink power
A man in a pink tutu moves in sync with the Norwegian Royal Guard in front of the National Palace in Oslo. Just another day in Norway, we guess.