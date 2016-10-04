In Japan, a temple filled with breasts

Wakayama's Jison-In Temple
Jison-In Temple – Offerings at Jison-in Temple, in Wakayama prefecture, include thousands of depictions of female breasts.
Prayers for health – The temple's head priest says visitors come to pray for various women's health issues. For instance, some of the offerings might represent prayers that a loved one will recover from breast cancer. Others may have been hung by a women hoping for a safe pregnancy.
Jison-In Temple – Jison-in is a gateway to the sacred Mount Koya, or Koyasan.
A rainy day at Jison-In – The temple marks the start of the Koyasan Choishi Michi trail, which lies atop of the pictured set of stairs. Designated a site of national importance in 1977, it's made up of 180 "choishi," or stone markers.
Mother's Temple – Koyasan was settled in 819 by Kobo Daishi -- the founder of the Shingon Buddhism sect in Japan. In those days women were not allowed to visit the mountain, thus Jison-in became a sacred site of worship for them. Among the temple's residents was Kobo Daishi's very own mother, says the temple's head priest, Annen (pictured).
Ojizosan – Rows of ojizosan statues at Jison-In. According to animist beliefs, the statues represent the guardian of children and travelers.
Choishimichi Trail – The Koyasan Choishi Michi trail is filled with shrines and deities.
Choishimichi Trail – Downpours shroud the forests and surrounding terrain in a misty veil, giving the Choishimichi Trail a delightfully eerie vibe.
Nine Times Mountain – According to legend, Kobo Daishi walked the 24 kilometers down from Mount Koya nine times a month to see his mother at Jison-In. "That's why the town is called Kudoyama -- 'Nine Times Mountain'," says Annen.