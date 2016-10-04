Breaking News

In Japan, a temple filled with breasts

Updated 10:55 PM ET, Wed October 5, 2016

Offerings at Jison-in Temple, in Wakayama prefecture, include thousands of depictions of female breasts.
The temple&#39;s head priest says visitors come to pray for various women&#39;s health issues. For instance, some of the offerings might represent prayers that a loved one will recover from breast cancer. Others may have been hung by a women hoping for a safe pregnancy.
Jison-in is a gateway to the sacred Mount Koya, or Koyasan.
The temple marks the start of the Koyasan Choishi Michi trail, which lies atop of the pictured set of stairs. Designated a site of national importance in 1977, it&#39;s made up of 180 &quot;choishi,&quot; or stone markers.
Koyasan was settled in 819 by Kobo Daishi -- the founder of the Shingon Buddhism sect in Japan. In those days women were not allowed to visit the mountain, thus Jison-in became a sacred site of worship for them. Among the temple&#39;s residents was Kobo Daishi&#39;s very own mother, says the temple&#39;s head priest, Annen (pictured).
Rows of ojizosan statues at Jison-In. According to animist beliefs, the statues represent the guardian of children and travelers.
The Koyasan Choishi Michi trail is filled with shrines and deities.
Downpours shroud the forests and surrounding terrain in a misty veil, giving the Choishimichi Trail a delightfully eerie vibe.
According to legend, Kobo Daishi walked the 24 kilometers down from Mount Koya nine times a month to see his mother at Jison-In. &quot;That&#39;s why the town is called Kudoyama -- &#39;Nine Times Mountain&#39;,&quot; says Annen.
