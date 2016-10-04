CNN Student News - October 5, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

October 5, 2016

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia headline today's show, and we're also looking into the potential international challenges posed by North Korea. An introduction to two U.S. vice presidential running mates is included today, as well as a glance at recent presidential polls. And we have a pair of stories that illustrate why bees are getting so much buzz in the news.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More