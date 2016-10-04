Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos U.S. golfer Patrick Reed celebrates his victory over Rory McIlroy on the final day of the Ryder Cup on Sunday, October 2. The American team won its first Ryder Cup since 2008, defeating Europe 17-11 in Chaska, Minnesota. Hide Caption 1 of 35

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings is carried by his teammates after catching a Hail Mary pass to win at Georgia on Saturday, October 1. Jennings' amazing catch came just seconds after Georgia hit a long touchdown pass of its own.

David Ortiz hits a ball foul during a Major League Baseball game in Boston on Saturday, October 1.

A fan of the English soccer club Burnley poses outside the Turf Moor stadium before a Premier League match on Sunday, October 2.

Three Hall of Fame pitchers -- from left, Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine -- throw out the first pitch before an Atlanta Braves game on Sunday, October 2. It was the final Braves game at Turner Field; the team is moving to a new ballpark next year.

Golfer Rickie Fowler shrugs as his U.S. teammates kiss their wives and girlfriends during a team photo on Sunday, October 2. The team had just won the Ryder Cup.

Team Canada celebrates after winning the World Cup of Hockey on Thursday, September 29. The Canadians were undefeated in six games.

Seattle's Cassius Marsh got a roughing-the-passer penalty for this hit on New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday, October 2.

Tottenham, in white, takes on Manchester City in a Premier League match in London on Sunday, October 2. Tottenham won 2-0, handing Manchester City its first loss of the season.

First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on the head of U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, Olympic champion, during a White House event on Thursday, September 29. The Obamas were welcoming the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams to the White House.

A fan cries after Argentine soccer club Belgrano lost a Copa Sudamericana match against Coritiba on Thursday, September 29.

The San Francisco Giants celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching a playoff spot on Sunday, October 2. The Giants will play the New York Mets in the National League's wild-card game.

Rory McIlroy reacts after making a long birdie putt at the Ryder Cup on Sunday, October 2.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson strikes a Superman pose after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville on Saturday, October 1. Watson and the Tigers held off Louisville 42-36 in a battle of top-5 teams.

Fans of CSKA Moscow support the soccer club during its Champions League match against Tottenham on Tuesday, September 27.

Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier tries to catch a fly ball during a Major League Baseball game in St. Louis on Saturday, October 1.

Fans of Team Europe watch a Ryder Cup practice round on Wednesday, September 28.

Sparks fly behind the Formula One car of Daniel Ricciardo during qualifying in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, October 1. Ricciardo won the race the next day -- his first victory of the season.

Florida's DeAndre Goolsby is crunched by Vanderbilt's Ja'karri Thomas and Nifae Lealao during a college football game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 1.

Ion Cutelaba channels the Incredible Hulk at his UFC weigh-in on Friday, September 30.

Houston's Jake Marisnick dives for a line drive against Seattle on Tuesday, September 27.

Luke Kidsley's vehicle crashes during a Renault Clio Cup race in Longfield, England, on Sunday, October 2. He said on his Twitter account that he was OK but sore.

ROTC members from Brigham Young University do pushups after the school's football team scored against Toledo on Friday, September 30.

Los Angeles guard Ana Dabovic is fouled by Chicago's Jamierra Faulkner during the WNBA semifinals on Friday, September 30. The winner of the best-of-five series will face Minnesota in the finals.

The "Motor City Wheels" mascot race takes place at a Detroit Tigers baseball game on Tuesday, September 27.

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes avoids getting hit by a pitch during a game in Philadelphia on Friday, September 30.

Porto midfielder Danilo, left, competes for the ball with Leicester City striker Islam Slimani during a Champions League match in Leicester, England, on Tuesday, September 27. Danilo received a yellow card for the challenge.

New Zealand's rugby team performs its traditional haka dance before a match in Argentina on Saturday, October 1.

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph is hit by two Texas players as he dives for the end zone on Saturday, October 1. Rudolph also passed for three touchdowns as Oklahoma State won 49-31 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo drinks from his boot as he celebrates victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, October 2.

Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell is tackled by two Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 2. Bell rushed for 144 yards in his first game back from a three-game suspension, and the Steelers won 43-14.

Schalke's Breel Embolo, left, and Salzburg's Jonathan Soriano battle for the ball during a Europa League match in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Thursday, September 29.

Formula One driver Carlos Sainz practices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, September 30.

New Jersey's Miles Wood is checked into the boards during an NHL preseason game in New York on Thursday, September 29.