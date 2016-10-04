Dark seas, vast skies and full sails: striking sailing shots

Story highlights Sailing photographer Carlo Borlenghi reveals some of his favorite shots

You can see the Italian in October's edition of CNN's Mainsail

(CNN) Italian photographer Carlo Borlenghi has spent over thirty years capturing unforgettable moments in sailing.

From Sardinia to Sydney, Borlenghi has traveled the world capturing the drama of life on the high seas.

Scroll through the gallery above to see some of his favorite shots and learn why they are so special to him.

You can hear more from Borlenghi in October's edition of Mainsail, which premieres October 8 at 1630 GMT on CNN International.