Kaine vs. Pence: The most memorable lines

(CNN) The second fiddles are taking center stage Tuesday in the first and only vice presidential debate of 2016.

What had been billed as potential snoozefest kicked off with some sharp exchanges, as Republican Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine dug in to defend their candidates.

Here are Pence and Kaine's most memorable one-liners ... so far:

Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat

"The thought of Donald Trump as commander in chief scares us to death."

"You are Donald Trump's apprentice."

"I cannot believe that Gov. Pence will defend the insult-driven campaign that Donald Trump has run."

"Donald Trump can't start a Twitter war with Miss Universe without shooting himself in the foot."

"Hillary and I want to do enforcement based on: Are people dangerous? These guys say all Mexicans are bad."

Read More