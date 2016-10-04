In Farmville, VP wishful thinking: 'Actually, I'm more confident in them'

Farmville, Virginia (CNN) "Some calm, something peaceful." That is what Rob Chapman is hoping will come out of the vice presidential debate being held in his hometown of Farmville, Virginia.

"I think they have a better disposition, they should be able to get along," Chapman, the 45-year-old manager of Walker's Diner on North Main Street, says of vice presidential nominees Mike Pence and Tim Kaine.

After the fireworks Americans saw in the general election's first presidential debate, many expect the vice presidential debate to be a more sober affair -- free of name calling, shimmies, or, hopefully, audio issues.

But even if most Americans CNN spoke to in Farmville agreed this debate may not be as entertaining, many felt that putting the spotlight on the vice presidential nominees could be more important than their running mates.

"Pence and Tim Kaine, actually I'm more confident in them. I would rather have one of them as the presidential candidate than the two choices we have," Ethan Seaver, a 22-year-old waiter at Charley's Waterfront Cafe told CNN. "I guess I would say I'm more of a Republican, but this year I have no idea what I would I be."

Read More