How to watch the vice presidential debate on CNN

Washington (CNN) Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence are scheduled to face each other on stage for their first and only official debate Tuesday night.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, a bipartisan organization that manages the official presidential contests, will host the event at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, on Tuesday from 9:00-10:30 p.m. ET.

CNN will air the event in its entirety on its networks as well as through a live stream on CNN.com CNN Politics will host a live blog offering instant analysis and reaction as the debate unfolds at the top of the page.

CNN/ORC poll released Monday showed 12% of likely voters had never heard of Kaine or Pence. The poll also found 17% of likely voters had no opinion of Kaine and 16% had no opinion of Pence.

There was little difference in these numbers compared to the CNN/ORC poll of likely voters taken at the beginning of the month, suggesting many viewers will be getting their first, and possibly only, formative glimpse at the two men competing to be first-in-line to the presidency.

