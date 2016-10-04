US service member killed in Afghanistan

Story highlights The service member's name was not released

There's no indication the service member was targeted as an American

Washington (CNN) A US service member was killed in Afghanistan Tuesday while conducting operations with the Afghan military, the Pentagon said.

"We are heartbroken by this loss, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the service member," Gen. John W. Nicholson, commanding officer for US forces in Afghanistan, said in a written statement.

According to the statement, the service member, who was not identified and whose military branch was not named, was killed during a patrol with Afghan forces when an improvised explosive device was triggered.

The incident took place in the Achin district of Nangarhar Province as part of a counter terrorism mission going after the ISIS branch in Afghanistan.

An investigation into the incident is underway, and the name of the service member will not be released until the process of notifying the next of kin is complete.

