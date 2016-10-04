Kaine debate night guests highlight public service record in Virginia

Story highlights Kaine is bringing seven guests to the vice presidential debate to show off his public service record

Kaine's guests will highlight the span of his career, from a civil rights lawyer to Virginia's governor

Richmond, Virginia (CNN) When Sen. Tim Kaine takes the debate stage Tuesday night, he'll have some familiar faces backing him up in the audience.

Along with his, wife Anne Holton, and parents Al and Kathy Kaine, the Democratic vice presidential nominee is bringing seven guests to the debate in Farmville, Virginia, to showcase a record in public service in in the state, with a particular emphasis on social justice.

Kaine's debate night guests highlight the span of his career from fighting housing discrimination as a young civil rights lawyer to leading during the Virginia Tech shooting tragedy as governor. Here's a look at who will be cheering him on tonight:

Lily Habtu

Lily Habtu, a Virginia Tech shooting survivor, has worked alongside Kaine on gun safety legislation. Kaine was governor during the mass shooting that killed 32 and injured 17, something he speaks about rarely on the campaign trail. After paying his respects at the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, an emotional Kaine said, "It's a weird thing to say, but I always hoped that the Virginia Tech would be the worst one ever. As bad as that was, that nothing would ever eclipse it. But such is life. We got work to do."

Read More