US: Russia ships new anti-missile system into Syria

Story highlights A new missile defense system significantly expands Russia's anti-air capability in northwest Syria

If it is set up at a high enough altitude, the radar will be able to "see" over nearby mountains

(CNN) The Russian military has brought an additional, more advanced anti-aircraft and anti-missile system into Syria, a US official told CNN on Tuesday.

While not yet operational, the system, which was shipped in over the weekend, is a newer, modified version of the S-300VM, also known as the SA-23.

It expands Russia's anti-air capability in northwest Syria significantly. Though the US does not believe the Russians plan to target US pilots, one official called the development "a concern."

There are three scenarios where it might be set up in the field in northwestern Syria, a US official said. Two of the locations are considered fairly routine -- Bassel Al Assad airport and Masyaf. However, the third potential location, which is the Baniyas mountain area in northwest Syria, could present more issues for US pilots.

Fox News first reported the missile system being brought into Syria.

