Reality Check: Trump on Clinton emails

What did the FBI say and do about these allegations?

Washington (CNN) "I will appoint an attorney general who will reform the Department of Justice like it was necessary after Watergate," Donald Trump said at an event for veterans on Monday. "My attorney general will restore the integrity of the Department of Justice which has been severely questioned. Frankly, nobody has ever seen anything like what's happening today.

"When you have somebody getting a subpoena from the United States Congress to have your emails and all other information sent, and after -- not before -- after getting the subpoena, 33,000 are deleted and acid-washed. And nobody even knows what that means, acid-washed. It's a very expensive thing to do. Most people don't even know what it means. When you see something like that. And there's no crime. Everything's just wonderful."

The charge that Hillary Clinton and her staff deliberately destroyed material that had been requested by congressional committees is at the heart of charges from her critics that the Democratic nominee should face criminal prosecution.

But is there any truth to the charges? Or more precisely, what did the FBI say and do about these allegations? Here's what we know, mainly from the bureau's summary of its investigation that the FBI provided to Congress.

In July 2014, the State Department, having gotten requests -- but not a subpoena -- for documents from congressional committees looking into Clinton's action surrounding the killings of Americasn in Benghazi, Libya, requested that Clinton, who had stepped down as secretary of state 17 months earlier, turn over all work-related emails that she had kept on her private server.

