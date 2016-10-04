Report: Deadly delays in care continue at Phoenix VA

Story highlights In 2014, a CNN investigation found that dozens of veterans died while waiting for treatment at the Phoenix VA

And that officials manipulated appointment data

(CNN) Veterans have continued to die while waiting for care at the Phoenix VA medical center, the focal point of 2014 scandal that shook the Department of Veterans Affairs and ignited reforms intended to fix the troubled healthcare system, according to a report released Monday.

The VA inspector general found that 215 patients died with appointments still pending in the medical center's database in 2015, and in one case, the report concluded the delayed care directly contributed to a patient's death.

As of July, the Phoenix VA had about 38,000 pending requests for consults, or appointments, a number which grew by 5,000 just since March, according to the report.

In 2014, a CNN investigation found that dozens of veterans died while waiting for treatment at the Phoenix VA and that officials manipulated appointment data with "secret" waitlists and other schemes in order to hide the backlog of requests for care.

Over the past two years, the inspector general has issued six reports calling on VA officials in Phoenix to address mishandling of appointment scheduling and other forms of mismanagement, but Monday's report concluded, "These issues remain."

Read More