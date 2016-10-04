Breaking News

Climate change divide continues between parties

By Tom Kludt, CNN

Updated 2:38 PM ET, Tue October 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump camp challenged on climate change remarks
Trump camp challenged on climate change remarks

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump camp challenged on climate change remarks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump camp challenged on climate change remarks 01:28

Story highlights

  • A new report finds many have similar views to Donald Trump on climate change
  • Pew's findings also showed suspicion among Republicans toward scientists

(CNN)Donald Trump's belief that climate change is not a man-made phenomenon might break with the overwhelming majority of scientists.

But Trump has company among his party's voters, according to a new survey released Tuesday.
    The findings from Pew Research Center highlight a wide split between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to climate change. Only 16% of conservative Republicans and 13% of moderate Republicans say that "almost all climate scientists" agree that human behavior is mostly responsible for climate change, compared with 55% of liberal Democrats and 29% of moderate Democrats.
    Eleven percent of conservative Republicans and 19% of moderate Republicans say that scientists understand the causes of climate change "very well," much lower than the 54% of liberal Democrats and 28% of moderate Democrats who do hold that view.
    Pew's findings also showed suspicion among Republicans toward scientists. Only 15% of conservative Republicans said climate scientists can be trusted "a lot" to give full and accurate information on causes of climate change, while 32% of moderate Republicans said they could be trusted. Seventy percent of liberal Democrats said that scientists can be trusted, along with 45% of moderate Democrats.
    Read More
    Trump's position on climate change came into focus last week when his campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, said the candidate believes it is a "naturally occurring" phenomenon.
    "There are shifts naturally occurring," Conway said on CNN.
    Studies have shown that around 97% of climate scientists believe climate change is likely a result of human activities.