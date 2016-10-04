Climate change divide continues between parties

Story highlights A new report finds many have similar views to Donald Trump on climate change

(CNN) Donald Trump's belief that climate change is not a man-made phenomenon might break with the overwhelming majority of scientists.

But Trump has company among his party's voters, according to a new surve y released Tuesday.

The findings from Pew Research Center highlight a wide split between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to climate change. Only 16% of conservative Republicans and 13% of moderate Republicans say that "almost all climate scientists" agree that human behavior is mostly responsible for climate change, compared with 55% of liberal Democrats and 29% of moderate Democrats.

Eleven percent of conservative Republicans and 19% of moderate Republicans say that scientists understand the causes of climate change "very well," much lower than the 54% of liberal Democrats and 28% of moderate Democrats who do hold that view.

Pew's findings also showed suspicion among Republicans toward scientists. Only 15% of conservative Republicans said climate scientists can be trusted "a lot" to give full and accurate information on causes of climate change, while 32% of moderate Republicans said they could be trusted. Seventy percent of liberal Democrats said that scientists can be trusted, along with 45% of moderate Democrats.

