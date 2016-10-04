Story highlights
(CNN)Hillary Clinton appears to be pulling away in Pennsylvania, according to a pair of polls released Tuesday.
A new survey from Franklin & Marshall found the former secretary of state leading Donald Trump among likely voters in the state, 47%-38%. The trend continued with the latest poll from Monmouth University showing Clinton with a 10-point lead over Trump, with 50% of likely Pennsylvania voters supporting her in a four-way race with third party candidates.
In each poll, Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson garnered the support of 5% of the state's voters.
Pennsylvania has been a reliably blue state for years; a Republican presidential nominee hasn't won there since George H.W. Bush in 1988.
But there were signs that Trump could put the state's 20 electoral votes in play. A CNN/ORC poll late last month found Clinton leading Trump by only a single percentage point among likely Pennsylvania voters.
But that survey was conducted before the first presidential debate, which was widely seen as won by Clinton. Trump has also faced turbulence since the debate, engaging in an unseemly public spat with a former Miss Universe winner and facing heightened scrutiny over his tax record.
The Franklin & Marshall poll was conducted September 28-October 2 using phone interviews with 496 likely Pennsylvania voters. It has a margin of error of 6.1 percentage points.
The Monmouth poll was conducted September 30-October 3 using phone interviews with 402 likely voters in the state. It has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.