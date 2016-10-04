Story highlights Pennsylvania has been a reliably blue state for years

Hillary Clinton appears to be doing well after her debate performance

(CNN) Hillary Clinton appears to be pulling away in Pennsylvania, according to a pair of polls released Tuesday.

A new survey from Franklin & Marshall found the former secretary of state leading Donald Trump among likely voters in the state, 47%-38%. The trend continued with the latest poll from Monmouth University showing Clinton with a 10-point lead over Trump, with 50% of likely Pennsylvania voters supporting her in a four-way race with third party candidates.

In each poll, Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson garnered the support of 5% of the state's voters.

Pennsylvania has been a reliably blue state for years; a Republican presidential nominee hasn't won there since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

But there were signs that Trump could put the state's 20 electoral votes in play. A CNN/ORC poll late last month found Clinton leading Trump by only a single percentage point among likely Pennsylvania voters.

