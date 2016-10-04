Hurricane keeps Obama off the campaign trail

Story highlights This is the second time Obama has had to cancel campaigning

Aides describe him as eager to stump for Clinton

(CNN) President Barack Obama canceled another campaign event for Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, just as his party hopes the sitting commander in chief can use his near-record popularity to help propel its nominee to victory.

The White House said Obama was scrapping his planned trip to Florida as the state prepares for a major hurricane, forecast in some models to hit the eastern coast on Thursday. Obama was due to talk up his signature health law in Tampa, as well as stump for Clinton in Miami.

It was the second time Obama has postponed a campaign event for Clinton; in July, his first appearance on the trail for the Democratic nominee was canceled after a nightclub shooting in Orlando. With five weeks to go until Election Day, Obama has made only two appearances for Clinton: his campaign trail debut in Charlotte in July, and a solo appearance in Philadelphia last month. He will make the case for Clinton in Ohio next week, at a Democratic dinner in Columbus and a rally in Cleveland.

Other presidential obligations, including a week-long swing through Asia and the annual United Nations meetings in New York, have precluded further campaigning from the current Oval Office occupant, though he and his aides describe a president raring to make the case for Clinton.

For Democrats, it's a reminder that relying on Obama to drive turnout and galvanize voters comes with a downside: the obligations and schedule inherent in his full-time job as president of the United States. While Obama is still set to campaign for his preferred successor more than any sitting president in recent history, the White House has maintained that his official duties must take priority.

Read More