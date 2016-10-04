Breaking News

Whoops! Mike Pence thanks wrong university

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 10:46 PM ET, Tue October 4, 2016

(CNN)Well, that's not the best way to start off your first Vice Presidential debate.

Republican Vice President nominee Mike Pence misspoke in his opening lines during the debate, thanking 'Norwood University' for hosting the event. Whoops! The debate was actually held at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.
'Norwood University' quickly topped the trends on social media as people posted memes and jokes over the use of the wrong university.
    Even a parody account was started for the fake university stating that enrollment was open for the spring semester.
    All jokes aside, Longwood University students and alumni took to Twitter to express their aggravation over this slip of the tongue.
    Follow along with the CNN Reality Check team as they break down the rest of the debate.