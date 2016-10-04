Whoops! Mike Pence thanks wrong university

(CNN) Well, that's not the best way to start off your first Vice Presidential debate.

Republican Vice President nominee Mike Pence misspoke in his opening lines during the debate, thanking 'Norwood University' for hosting the event. Whoops! The debate was actually held at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

'Norwood University' quickly topped the trends on social media as people posted memes and jokes over the use of the wrong university.

Big 12 Administrators now considering Norwood University as expansion candidate. — Bill Roth (@BillRoth_) October 5, 2016

@realDonaldTrump tell ya boy Pence that it's longwood not norwood 🙄 — syd (@HagueSydney) October 5, 2016

Even a parody account was started for the fake university stating that enrollment was open for the spring semester.

Enrollment for Spring '17 is OPEN!!! — Norwood University (@NorwoodUniv) October 5, 2016

All jokes aside, Longwood University students and alumni took to Twitter to express their aggravation over this slip of the tongue.

