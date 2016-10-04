Supreme Court justice invokes, then throws shade on, Kardashian robbery in oral arguments

Story highlights Breyer questioned the attorney using the example of Kardashian being robbed

The case was one of the first oral arguments of this year's Supreme Court term

Washington (CNN) Kim Kardashian's robbery will forever be enshrined in Supreme Court history thanks to Justice Stephen Breyer, who both threw some shade on the incident and used it as an example in questioning during a case on Tuesday.

The justices were hearing oral arguments in the case Lawrence Eugene Shaw v. United States, in which a California man who drained another man's bank account is arguing that he didn't commit bank fraud because the bank was insured and didn't lose money.

Very early into oral arguments, Breyer questioned the attorney for Shaw about whether insurance negates theft -- using the example of Kardashian being robbed of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry in Paris this week.

"Even Kardashian's thief, if there is one, believes that all that jewelry is insured. Indeed, over-insured. So it's not theft?" Breyer asked petitioner's attorney Koren Bell, according to a transcript.

He continued the analogy as he peppered Bell with questions.

Read More