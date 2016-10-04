Story highlights Donald Trump enters the final month of the race down in the polls and at the center of controversy

His campaign manager told CNN Tuesday that the Republican nominee is listening to her

(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager said Tuesday the unpredictable Republican nominee is indeed listening to his team of advisers.

"He will make his own decisions and the campaign will continue in his own words," Kellyanne Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "But he takes my counsel, other peoples' counsel very seriously. We have a fabulous relationship."

Conway, a veteran Republican pollster, joined Trump's campaign in July after previously serving as an adviser to a super PAC supporting Ted Cruz's presidential bid. She said she finds Trump to be a "generous" and "gracious" client and boss.

