Muslim congressman accuses Trump aide of 'fear mongering'

(CNN) Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, got in a social media spat with Donald Trump's campaign manager Tuesday, accusing her of "fear mongering."

Kellyanne Conway tweeted a link to a New York Post article about a Muslim man in Pakistan who killed his sister, writing: "Muslim kills sister bc she married a Christian. Their father upset bc son's income gone & bc daughter brought shame."

Ellison, a Democrat, replied: ".@KellyannePolls, was a widely respected @GOP insider. Now fear mongering as Trump's campaign manager. This is @realDonaldTrump's party now."

"What does pointing to one individual doing a horrible thing in a nation of 196 million Muslims have to do with our election?" he tweeted.

Many have accused Trump of stirring up bigotry throughout his campaign, including his call for a temporary ban of Muslims immigrating to the US.

