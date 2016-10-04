Story highlights There were rumors that Wikileaks would have some sort of news to leak about Hillary Clinton

It did not come up at an event featuring Julian Assange

(CNN) Donald Trump supporters who awoke early Tuesday morning hoping to discover a race-altering bombshell might wish they hit the snooze button instead.

While most of America was sound asleep, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had scheduled a major news conference for 3 a.m. ET. It was billed as an "October surprise" by Trump backers like Roger Stone and Alex Jones, who promised that the forthcoming WikiLeaks revelations would undo Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

"I have total confidence that @wikileaks and my hero Julian Assange will educate the American people soon," Stone tweeted on Monday.

But the two-hour news conference on Tuesday produced no new disclosure. Assange, speaking over a video feed from the Ecuadoran embassy in London -- where he has spent more than four years in self-imposed exile to avoid questions about a rape allegation -- instead used the opportunity to commemorate WikiLeaks' tenth anniversary and ask for donations. He said WikiLeaks will publish new information every week for the next 10 weeks, but he downplayed the notion that his disclosures will derail Clinton's candidacy.

Read More