Biden on Trump: 'He's not a bad man, but his ignorance is so profound'

Story highlights "He's not a bad man. But his ignorance is so profound, so profound," Biden says about Trump

"I'm working like hell for Hillary," Biden says in the interview

Washington (CNN) Vice President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with CNN aired Tuesday, saying that the Republican nominee "lacks any sensibilities about the American people."

"He's not a bad man," Biden told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "But his ignorance is so profound, so profound."

"I bet he couldn't carry his bag 18 holes in one of his own golf courses, speaking of energy," Biden said. "Can you imagine the President getting up at 3:30 in the morning and tweeting vitriol?"

Biden was referencing Trump's late night Twitter rant on Friday, when he took to the social media at 3 a.m. ET to slam the media and then two hours later, opened up Twitter again and quickly went from venting to slandering former Miss Universe Alicia Machado for an alleged sex tape that the campaign has yet to provide evidence for.

In the wide-ranging interview with CNN, Biden praised Clinton and said he's working hard to get her to the White House and slammed Trump for his comments on the military, praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the possibility that he might not be paying taxes.

