15-year-old asks Clinton about Trump's comments on women

Story highlights A 15-year-old girl asked Clinton about body image at a Tuesday rally in Pennsylvania

Clinton criticized Donald Trump for his comments about former Miss Universe Alicia Machado

Haverford, Pennsylvania (CNN) At a Hillary Clinton town hall in rural Pennsylvania on Tuesday, it was a 15-year-old girl who put Donald Trump in the hot seat.

Brennan Leach, who took the microphone to ask Clinton the first question of the event, wanted the Democratic presidential nominee's thoughts on body image -- and more specifically, what Clinton makes of the things her opponent has said about women's looks.

"At my school, body image is a really big issue for girls my age," said Leach, whose father is State Sen. Daylin Leach, a Clinton supporter. "I see with my own eyes the damage Donald Trump does when he talks about women and how they look."

"I'm so proud of you for asking that question," Clinton responded. "You are right -- my opponent has just taken this concern to a new level of difficulty and meanness."

Clinton, who was on stage with her daughter Chelsea and actress Elizabeth Banks, criticized Trump for his disparaging comments about former Miss Universe Alicia Machado and her weight gain years ago.