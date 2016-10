Story highlights "I'm a real skeptic," Johnson said

The former New Mexico governor said he used to put leaders on pedestals

Washington (CNN) Libertarian Candidate Gary Johnson said Tuesday that he can not name a foreign leader he admires because he's "skeptical" about all politicians.

"I'm a real skeptic, so I point out an elected leader, foreign leader that I admire and all of a sudden I have to defend them against things that I'm not even aware of," he told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "So in that context, Alisyn, look, if that's a disqualifier to run for president, so be it."

The former New Mexico governor said he struggled to tell MSNBC's Chris Matthews last week the name of a foreign leader he respects because he's met "a lot of empty suits" in politics that he previously placed on pedestals.

"Getting involved in politics, having never been involved in politics before, I held a lot of people in this country on pedestals and then I get to meet them up front and personal and I find out that they're all about getting re-elected, that they're not about issues, a lot of empty suits that I held up on pedestals," he told CNN.

Johnson, who was previously criticized for appearing unaware of the Syrian city of Aleppo, said the leading presidential candidates need to be able to do more than name foreign leaders.

