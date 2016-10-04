Pence goes further than Trump on Syria military action

Story highlights Pence was responding to a question about the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo

(CNN) Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence called Tuesday night for the US to be willing to use the military to hit the Syrian regime and to establish safe zones to protect civilians.

The answer seemingly put him at odds with running mate Donald Trump, who has largely advocated a pullback from foreign conflicts and requiring US allies to take on more of their own defense. It also lines him up more closely with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and his debate opponent, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, both of whom have advocated a Syrian no-fly zone.

"The United States of America should be prepared to use military force to strike military targets of the Assad regime to prevent them from this humanitarian crisis that is taking place in Aleppo," Pence said in reference to the besieged Syrian city.

"I truly do believe that what America ought to do right now is to immediately establish safe zones," Pence said at the first and only vice presidential debate, at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, "so that families and vulnerable families with children can move out of those areas (and) work with our Arab partners in real time to make that happen."

A safe zone would be an area inside Syria that would be defended from Syrian or Russian attack by US and allied planes. It raises thorny legal problems, because doing so without the host country's permission means violating international law. And the possibilities for military escalation are very high if a US, Russian or Syrian plane was shot down. And many military experts say it's not possible now, if it ever was.

