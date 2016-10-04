Kaine, Pence debate: CNN's Reality Check Team vets the claims

(CNN) Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence met Tuesday for the first and only vice presidential debate, and CNN's Reality Check Team spent the evening analyzing their claims.

The team of reporters, researchers and editors across CNN listened throughout the debate and selected key statements from both candidates, rating them true; mostly true; true, but misleading; false; or it's complicated.

ISIS

Reality Check: Pence claims ISIS has overrun Iraq

By Sonam Vashi, CNN

Pence argued that "Iraq has been overrun by ISIS."

Really?

In June, a top State department official said that ISIS had lost 47% of the territory it had previously controlled in Iraq, and its ranks had been nearly halved from the members it had in 2014.

"Whereas it once promised lavish pay for recruits, and free services in its 'caliphate,' it is now slashing pay, cannot provide services, and is facing internal resistance," Special Presidential Envoy Brett McGurk said in congressional testimony.

In the first half of this year, the IHS Conflict Monitor found that ISIS's territory had shrunk by 12%.

And Iraqi forces are about to launch a crucial offensive to retake ISIS's prize: Mosul. ISIS engulfed Iraq' second largest city in June 2014, but a long, bloody struggle for control of the city is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

While parts of Iraq have been ravaged by ISIS, Pence drastically inflates the group's control over the country. His claim is false.

Reality Check: Clinton failed to negotiate plan to leave troops in Iraq

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House producer

Pence accused Hillary Clinton of failing to negotiate an agreement with the Iraqi government allowing US forces to remain in the country past 2011.

"Hillary Clinton failed to renegotiate a 'Status of Forces' agreement," Pence said. "We removed all our troops from Iraq and ISIS was available to be conjured up in that vacuum and overrun vast areas of Iraq."

When President Barack Obama entered office in 2009, he inherited a Status of Forces agreement signed in 2008 by his predecessor, President George W. Bush. That agreement stipulated American troops would leave Iraq by 2011.

Obama ran on a pledge to end the Iraq War and vowed to reduce the number of US forces there during his first term. When the agreement neared its expiration, the Obama administration worked to secure a new plan that would have left a residual force of 5,000-10,000 troops in the country (down from more than 150,000 troops when Obama took office).

In negotiations with then-Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, the US insisted that its troops would be shielded from prosecution in Iraq. Iraqi lawmakers balked, and the two sides couldn't agree on a pact that would allow US troops to remain. Obama announced in October 2011 that he would withdraw all US troops from the country. (Since then, 5,000-6,000 US troops have returned to the country in what the administration describes as a mission to "train and assist" Iraqi forces).

Pence's claim that Clinton failed to renegotiate a plan to leave US troops in Iraq is accurate, but he failed to provide the context that the original plan to remove all troops from the country was signed by Obama's Republican predecessor. He also didn't note that the agreement failed because of the Iraqi parliament's unwillingness to provide immunity to US troops.

Verdict: True, but misleading.

'Deplorables'

Reality Check: Pence claims Clinton called Trump supporters "not American"

Kevin Liptak, CNN White House producer

Pence lashed out at Clinton for her description of a segment of Donald Trump's supporters.

"She said that half of our supporters were a 'basket of deplorables,'" Pence claimed. "She said they were irredeemable. They were not American. I mean, it's extraordinary."

Pence is quoting Clinton's remarks from a fundraiser last month, when she told supporters you can "put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables" and added: "Some of those folks -- they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America."

Pence largely quoted Clinton accurately. But his claim she called some of Trump's supporters are "not American" doesn't accurately reflect her sentiment that racism, xenophobia, and Islamaphobia don't reflect US ideals. For that reason, we rate the claim true, but misleading.

Vladimir Putin

Reality Check: Kaine claims Trump and Pence praised Putin

By Kate Grise, CNN

Kaine attacked both Trump and Pence for their praise of Vladimir Putin.

"You guys love Russia," Kaine said. "You both have said Vladimir Putin is a better leader than the President. These guys have praised Vladimir Putin as a great leader."

At NBC's "Commander-in-Chief Forum" last month, Trump said Putin "has very strong control over a country," even if he does not agree with the way the country is governed.

"Now, it's a very different system, and I don't happen to like the system," Trump said. "Certainly, in that system, he's a been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader," Trump said.

Pence has made similar comments about Putin's leadership in Russia when backing up his running mate's comments.

"I think it's inarguable that Vladimir Putin has been a stronger leader in his country than Barack Obama has been in this country," Pence told CNN's Dana Bash in September.

While it is certainly impossible to quantify how much, or even if, Trump or Kaine "love" Russia, we rate Kaine's claim that they have praised Putin as a strong leader as true.

Clinton Foundation

Reality Check: Pence on Clinton Foundation receiving donations from foreign governments

By Ryan Browne, CNN

Pence charged that the Clinton Foundation accepted donations from foreign governments while Clinton was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

"The Clinton Foundation accepted foreign donations from foreign governments while she was secretary of state," Pence said.

The Clinton Foundation did indeed accept millions of dollars from seven foreign governments during Clinton's tenure as secretary of state, according to foundation officials.

Although Clinton and the foundation agreed to measures and restrictions on such funding, Clinton Foundation officials admitted that millions of dollars found its way to the foundation.

According to The Washington Post , documents provided by the foundation to that newspaper made it "clear that the 2008 agreement did not prohibit foreign countries with interests before the US government from giving money to the charity closely linked to the secretary of state."

This included a $500,000 donation from the Algerian government.

Verdict: True.

Social Security

Reality Check: Kaine claims Trump called Social Security a 'Ponzi scheme'

By Amy Gallagher, CNN

"Donald Trump wrote a book and he said Social Security is a Ponzi scheme and privatization would be good for all of us," Kaine claimed.

In "The America We Deserve," published in 2000, Trump wrote about Social Security.

"The truth is undeniable. The workers of America have been forced to invest a sixth of our wages into a huge Ponzi scheme. The pyramids are made of papier-mache."

In the book, Trump goes on to advocate for the privatization of Social Security, describing it as "letting people keep the money that is rightfully theirs" and crediting the idea to a retired laundry worker named Oseola McCarty.

During his presidential campaign, Trump has repeatedly promised to leave Social Security untouched.

"I'm not going to cut it, and I'm not going to raise ages," Trump said earlier this year.

This stands in contrast to Pence's views as he has expressed them in the past. As a congressman , he backed a Republican plan that would have allowed workers to divert some funds into private accounts.

We rate this claim as true both because it accurately reflects Trump's words in his book and because Kaine is correct in pointing out that Trump's past statements about Social Security (and Pence's) contradict the Trump campaign's present commitment to leave it untouched.

Economy

Reality Check: Pence on poverty

By Tami Luhby, CNNMoney

Pence slammed the Obama administration's economic record, noting that poverty has increased during his tenure.

"There are millions more people living in poverty today than the day that Barack Obama, with Hillary Clinton at his side, stepped into the Oval Office," he said.

It's true that both the number of people and the rate of poverty increased at the start of the Obama administration, which coincided with the nation's worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

In 2008, the year before Obama took office, there were 39.8 million people in poverty and the rate was 13.2%. Two years later, the rate peaked at 15.1% and the number of poor people jumped to 46.3 million.

But the improving economy made a big dent in poverty in 2015. The rate fell to 13.5%, the largest decline in decades. The number of Americans in poverty fell to 43.1 million, down from 46.7 million the year earlier.

Also, experts say it's more important to look at the poverty rate than the number of people in poverty since the American population is growing.

Therefore, we rate Pence's comment true, but misleading. It's true that there are millions more in poverty than when Obama took office, but Pence should refer to the rate rather than the number of people in poverty. And he overlooks that fact that both the share and the population declined greatly in 2015.