Trump: Other countries' stocks drop when my poll numbers rise

Prescott, Arizona (CNN) Donald Trump bragged Tuesday that other countries' stock markets decline when his poll numbers rise -- calling it a testament to his tough-on-trade protectionist approach.

"Do you watch the stock market?" he said at a rally here. "Whenever I do well in the polls, other countries' stock goes down -- their stock goes down a little bit. It's not very much."

The Republican presidential nominee said he'd lower the United States' trade deficit.

"We want a fair deal -- we don't want to lose $800 billion," he said.

Just before the first presidential debate, as Trump had matched or in some cases topped Clinton in national polls, stocks in the United States slumped slightly -- but losses in Europe were more significant, and the Mexican peso hit an all-time low.

