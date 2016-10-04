Clinton hits Trump over PTSD remarks

Story highlights Hillary Clinton slammed Donald Trump over his remarks about PTSD

Trump's supporters have insisted that the candidate's remarks have been taken out of context and misconstrued

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (CNN) Hillary Clinton on Tuesday slammed Donald Trump for his inartful comments about veterans and military members who suffer from post-traumatic stress, calling her opponent's remarks "ignorant" and "harmful."

Speaking at a news conference in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the Democratic nominee warned that Trump was only helping to fuel the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

"Some of the strongest men and women we'll ever meet have experienced post-traumatic stress," Clinton said. "Donald Trump's comments are not just ignorant -- they're harmful because they give voice to the stigma that has led generations of veterans to hide their struggles instead of getting life-saving help."

Clinton said Trump's remarks should be especially troubling given that he is running to be the country's next commander in chief.

"Our troops deserve a commander in chief who understands and respects the sacrifices they make," she said. "Every American dealing with mental health challenges deserves compassion whether they've ever served in uniform or not."

Read More