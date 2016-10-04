Clinton Foundation had filing issues, too

Story highlights The Trump Foundation was issued a cease-and-desist from the NY attorney general

The Clinton Foundation also had some filing issues

(CNN) Clinton Foundation officials told CNN Tuesday that "certain supplementary financial information" may not have been filed as required with the New York State Charities Bureau for three years.

The news comes a day after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump Foundation -- sent on September 30 and made public on Monday -- preventing it from soliciting donations in New York because the Trump Foundation had failed to properly register as an official charity.

The Clinton Foundation "is properly registered to solicit funds under Article 7A, which requires organizations to register before they solicit funds in New York," according to a statement sent by a Clinton Foundation spokesman.

But officials from the foundation also said: "It has come to our attention that the copies of the Clinton Foundation's consolidated audit reports filed with the Charities Bureau from 2012-2014 may not have included certain supplementary financial information related to affiliates of the Foundation."

The Clinton Foundation has 10 different affiliated charities operating under its umbrella. The largest of these is called CHAI -- the Clinton Healthcare Access Initiative -- and files its own financial statement with New York.

