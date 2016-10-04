Clinton Foundation had filing issues, too

Story highlights
- The Trump Foundation was issued a cease-and-desist from the NY attorney general
- The Clinton Foundation also had some filing issues
(CNN)Clinton Foundation officials told CNN Tuesday that "certain supplementary financial information" may not have been filed as required with the New York State Charities Bureau for three years.
The news comes a day after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump Foundation -- sent on September 30 and made public on Monday -- preventing it from soliciting donations in New York because the Trump Foundation had failed to properly register as an official charity.
The Clinton Foundation "is properly registered to solicit funds under Article 7A, which requires organizations to register before they solicit funds in New York," according to a statement sent by a Clinton Foundation spokesman.
But officials from the foundation also said: "It has come to our attention that the copies of the Clinton Foundation's consolidated audit reports filed with the Charities Bureau from 2012-2014 may not have included certain supplementary financial information related to affiliates of the Foundation."
The Clinton Foundation has 10 different affiliated charities operating under its umbrella. The largest of these is called CHAI -- the Clinton Healthcare Access Initiative -- and files its own financial statement with New York.
Foundation officials say "while we are not yet certain if this information is required to be filed," the foundation will do so "out an abundance of caution."
These officials also said they had not received any inquiries from New York state regulators.
This potential lack of full compliance could be the result of the complex nature of the Clinton Foundation and the affiliates which operate within it.
What appears to be missing are foundation records on donors and contributors for these affiliates. Overall, as of last year the Clinton Foundation had $315 million in reserves. A foundation spokesman said the foundation employs hundreds of people worldwide and is hundreds of times larger than Trump's Foundation, which in its last filing held just $1.3 million dollars in its accounts.
Late Tuesday, a spokesman for the New York attorney general's office. acknowledged some of those financial statements had been missing. The confusion arose, the spokesman said, because of a merger between the foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative, an annual conference which had its final session in New York City last month
"The Clinton Foundation was required to file these statements for CGI in 2012, prior to CGI's merger with the Clinton Foundation in 2013," a spokesman told CNN. "Today, the Clinton Foundation filed supplementary Statements of Financial Position and Activities for CHAI for 2012-14 and the requisite supplementary Statements for CGI for 2012."