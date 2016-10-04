Story highlights Ex-Port Authority exec says he understood Cuomo and Christie spoke about a report on lane closures

Cuomo's office says "no such conversation between the governors happened"

(CNN) Former Port Authority executive David Wildstein testified Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo played a part in attempting to cover up the September 2013 lane closures on the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge, a claim the governor's office denies.

"The only role New York played in this episode was a positive one: It was our executive director who blew the whistle and ordered the bridge reopened," a spokesman for Cuomo said in a statement.

Wildstein testified that based on conversations he had with former Port Authority Chairman David Samson, he understood Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke, after the lane closures, in October 2013 about the drafting of a false report regarding the reason for the closures. In the proposed report, the "New Jersey side" of the Port Authority would accept responsibility for the lane closures, and they hoped this would put an end to the issue, Wildstein said in federal court.

Wildstein previously testified that this report would say the Port Authority conducted a traffic study in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and a communications breakdown between the agency and the town played a part in the massive amount of traffic experienced the week of September 9, 2013. Wildstein has said defendant Bill Baroni used the resulting report to falsely testify in a legislative hearing.

