Biden's mission has been to call attention to sexual assault on college campuses

(CNN) A career as a covert agent isn't likely Vice President Joe Biden's next career move.

But his only disguise is a pair of aviator sunglasses -- perhaps his most recognizable accessory.

His pitch to a college party also doesn't help matters.

"So I'm back at the White House and talking to Barack Obama," he starts, before correcting himself: "I mean I'm at the frat house watching a program about llamas. On YouTube, you know?"

