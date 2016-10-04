Veep debate in 140 characters (and more)

Story highlights Commentators share their thoughts on the Tim Kaine-Mike Pence debate in real time

(CNN) CNN Opinion commentators share their thoughts in real time on the one and only debate between vice presidential candidates, Sen. Tim Kaine, the Democrat, and Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican:

Kaine channels his inner Trump and interrupts Pence in the first five mins of #VPDebate — Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) October 5, 2016

.@timkaine does a good job with a Q about Hillary's trustworthiness. Defends her, then hammers Trump. — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 5, 2016

Tim Kaine responds to "nobody trusts Hillary, why?" with "Trump is awful." But yet again, that's not an answer to the question — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 5, 2016

Sorry, in advance, @timkaine and @GovPenceIN, that you will have to carry such decidedly fetid water tonight. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 5, 2016

Mike Pence is "a small town boy" who has tried to make big-time right wing social policy to discriminate against everyone else in the nation — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 5, 2016

So @timkaine establishes with question one that this will be a debate that does not involve answering the moderator's questions #VPDebate — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 5, 2016

Kaine is not looking at the camera. That will make it hard to connect with viewers. Will Pence do it? #VPDebate — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) October 5, 2016

Kaine has been a missionary, a governor, a senator, and starts with a nod to civil rights and equal rights. Good opening #Debates — haroon moghul (@hsmoghul) October 5, 2016

Just shaking the moderator's hand puts Pence in better standing than Trump. #VPDebate — RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) October 5, 2016

A female moderator, but it's back to business as usual in American politics: two men on stage and neither comes from reality TV. — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) October 5, 2016

Commentary from Julian Zelizer

Both candidates must remember that they are making a case about the party nominees, not themselves. The winner of this debate will help frame the discussion going into Sunday.

Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow.

. @Elaine_Quijano is the first Asian-American ever to moderate a presidential debate. #VPDebate — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 5, 2016

The two vp candidates are fairly predictable. But Trump is live-tweeting the #VPdebate . So, this could still get wildly out of control — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) October 5, 2016

Looks like a convention of old white guys, so far! Not that there's anything wrong with that but a little diversity wouldn't hurt #VPDebate — RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) October 5, 2016

Trump does himself and Mike Pence a disservice by tweeting during the veep debate. Pls yield the stage for once! #VPDebate @CNN — David Gergen (@David_Gergen) October 5, 2016

Will Pence be able to sell himself as the "rational," side of the ticket? We'll see tonight. #VPDebate — RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) October 5, 2016

We claim we'd like a more substantive #Debates2016 - these 2 are capable of delivering it -but is that r-e-a-l-l-y what most Americans want? — Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) October 5, 2016

His aides do a disservice to Trump by reporting he will have minders in the room when he tweets tonite. #VPDebate @CNN — David Gergen (@David_Gergen) October 5, 2016

Commentary from Frida Ghitis