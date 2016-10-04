Veep debate in 140 characters (and more)

Story highlights
- Commentators share their thoughts on the Tim Kaine-Mike Pence debate in real time
(CNN)CNN Opinion commentators share their thoughts in real time on the one and only debate between vice presidential candidates, Sen. Tim Kaine, the Democrat, and Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican:
Commentary from Julian Zelizer
Both candidates must remember that they are making a case about the party nominees, not themselves. The winner of this debate will help frame the discussion going into Sunday.
Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow.
Commentary from Frida Ghitis
Cold fact to remember as we watch the vice presidential debate: Donald Trump is 70 years old. Hillary Clinton is 68. One of the men running for Vice President could, in fact, become president.
Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent.