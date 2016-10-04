Story highlights Trump's remark that some combat veterans "can't handle it" draws criticism

Craig Bryan: Comments perpetuate myth that suicide is linked to combat, weakness; stigma makes some vets reluctant to get help

Craig Bryan is a board-certified clinical psychologist and Executive Director of the National Center for Veterans Studies at the University of Utah. He deployed to Iraq in 2009, and separated from military service soon after his return. He currently researches suicidal behaviors and suicide prevention strategies, and is a national expert on military and veteran suicide. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) During a recent interview at the Retired American Warriors PAC, Donald Trump suggested that military personnel and veterans struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide because they are not strong enough to "handle" the horrors of war.

These statements perpetuate several myths about military and veteran mental health that are dangerous because they are contradicted by considerable scientific evidence as well as the experiences of service members and veterans who have grappled with psychological injury.

Craig Bryan

The comments by the Republican presidential nominee imply that military suicide is largely a problem associated with deployments and combat exposure. This perspective is common among many Americans and it may seem intuitive, but it has repeatedly failed to gain scientific backing.

As early as 2008, publicly available military data indicated that service members who deployed were not more likely to die by suicide, and fewer than 1 in 6 service members who died by suicide had experienced direct combat

Year after year, this pattern has remained largely unchanged. Several broad and carefully designed studies conducted during the past few years have similarly failed to find a correlation of deployment history with suicide among military personnel, even after they had left military service

Read More