Story highlights Mercedes-Benz to join Formula E in 2018-19

Format will expand to 12-team competition

Drivers will use just one car to race, not two

(CNN) It's a team that's proving almost unbeatable in Formula One and now Mercedes is looking at muscling in on the Formula E revolution.

Alejandro Agag, CEO of FIA Formula E, confirmed that Mercedes Grand Prix executive director Toto Wolff had signed an agreement which gives the team the option to join the electric racing series in the 2018-19 season.

"We are delighted to confirm that we have reserved one of our two new entries in season five for MGP," Agag told the Mercedes website. "Formula E wants to become the platform where car manufacturers test and develop technologies that they will then introduce on their road cars.

"Having the chance to include in the future a brand like Mercedes in our Championship would be a major boost to achieve that objective."

Read More