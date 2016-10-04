The heartbreaking story behind one Syrian girl's death

(CNN) Another child has been caught -- and killed -- in the human tragedy of Aleppo.

A four-year-old girl has died after picking up a cluster bomb she thought was a toy.

Eman was going out to collect water in rebel-held eastern Aleppo when she came across the bomb, her family told ITV. She thought it was a silver ball, they said.

ITV aired a video Monday showing the little girl fighting for her life in a hospital, her face bloodied and bruised. She died Tuesday.

Pictures show the damage to the M10 hospital after it was hit Monday.

Another girl at the same hospital was seen wailing in pain after being wounded in an airstrike. Her name and age are unknown, as no family members accompanied her. Doctors believe they were killed in the same attack.

What are cluster bombs?

Cluster bombs are explosives that project smaller "bomblets" that often lie around long after conflicts end and are difficult to clear. More than 100 countries have signed a treaty to ban their use.

The regime -- backed by Russian air power -- has intensified its airstrikes on Aleppo in recent days and appears to be deliberately targeting hospitals.

JUST WATCHED Syrian girl tweets from inside Aleppo Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Syrian girl tweets from inside Aleppo 02:48

Now there are only five hospitals left in the area, and they're swamped with casualties.

The rules of war are not being abided by, a doctor at the hospital told ITV, adding that it was not just the innocent being struck, but the places that care for the sick and wounded.

At least seven people died and more remain trapped under rubble after "bunker-buster" bombs destroyed the M10 hospital in eastern Aleppo on Monday, opposition activists from the Aleppo Media Center said.

Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike The volunteers remove an infant's body from the destroyed building. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered. Hide Caption 7 of 7

Monday's attack marked the third time in a week the M10 hospital was bombed. Airstrikes also pummeled the hospital last Wednesday and Saturday.

The facility, run by the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), was established in 2013 and was moved underground in 2014 after multiple attacks on the facility, the organization said.

It claimed the hospital was destroyed and that the five facilities left in the area now have to care for a population of 300,000 civilians, including more than 85,000 children.

Another attack on SAMS's largest trauma hospital in eastern #Aleppo, killing 3 maintenance workers. Hospital completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/UQgkM8OweH — SAMS (@sams_usa) October 3, 2016

"There remain only 29 doctors to treat the overwhelming number of wounded," SAMS said in a statement.

The Syrian regime has tried to take control of eastern Aleppo since rebels took the area in 2012. In July, regime forces encircled the area, essentially cutting it off from food and medical supplies, sparking a humanitarian crisis there.