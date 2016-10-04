What would make you care about Aleppo?

(CNN) It's human nature and simple geography: Things that happen far away, to people we have never known from areas of the world we have no connection to, don't hit us as hard as whatever is happening at home. So if you don't particularly care about the Syrian Civil War, or the crisis it's created in places like the city of Aleppo, it makes sense.

The Syrian Civil War has been raging for five years now, and it is, to say the least, a multi-layered conflict. Aleppo is a major city in Syria, and it's in the news a lot because the rebel-held, eastern part is one of the hardest-hit areas of the war. We're talking airstrikes and food, water and supply shortages affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

But that doesn't affect you directly. There are a thousand reasons why you may not care about Aleppo.

The question is, what's the one reason why you would?



WOULD THE PICTURES MAKE YOU CARE?