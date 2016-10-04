The US has put down its cards and walked away from Syria

Story highlights What can the US do, other than leave Russia and Syria to find a solution on their own?

Russia, it seems, is using the Syria conflict to throw its weight around

Nic Robertson is CNN International's Diplomatic Editor. The opinions in this article belong to the author

(CNN) Not since the Cold War have relations between the US and Russia been so poor.

On Monday night, the US State Department announced it would be "suspending its participation in bilateral channels with Russia" which had come about as part of an effort to end the Syrian Civil War.

This drastic move comes after weeks of growing frustration in Washington. "Everybody's patience with Russia has run out," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Monday night. He added that Russia had made a "series of commitments without any indication they were committed to following them."

This frustration is easy to understand. The US placed a lot of faith in Russia, and Secretary John Kerry had invested a huge amount time and energy working with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, on the assumption that both he and the Kremlin were seeking an end to the fighting.

Though it may still be true that Russia would like to see an end to the conflict, what that outcome looks like and how it might be achieved is as open to question as ever. For some time, the US believed the Russians were open to a political solution in Syria for the simple reason that they were not obviously pursuing a military solution. It's now clear this was little more than wishful thinking.

