102-year-old woman crosses 'get arrested' off her to-do list

Story highlights "She's just a riot," a senior center official said

"We love it," a police sergeant said

(CNN) Play Bingo: Check.

Knit a sweater: Check.

Get arrested: ....Check.

Edie Simms is a 102-year-old woman with an unusual item on her to-do list. And, thanks to some officers in St. Louis, she was able to cross that off.

Simms wanted to be arrested -- handcuffed, placed in the back of a police cruiser, the whole nine.

Read More