102-year-old woman crosses 'get arrested' off her to-do list

(CNN)Play Bingo: Check.
Knit a sweater: Check.
Get arrested: ....Check.
Edie Simms is a 102-year-old woman with an unusual item on her to-do list. And, thanks to some officers in St. Louis, she was able to cross that off.
Simms wanted to be arrested -- handcuffed, placed in the back of a police cruiser, the whole nine.
"She was so excited that she can ride in a police car and she said, 'Do you think you could put those handcuffs on me?'" Michael Howard of the Five Star Senior Center told CNN affiliate KPLR.
"A St. Louis County car pulled up next to the police and Edie holds up her hands with the handcuffs on. She's just a riot."
Edie has produced over 400 handmade items -- scarves, eye glass cases, pot holders -- for the seniors at the center,
Last Friday, she made her usual delivery, but this time she was ferried to the center in the back of a St. Louis PD car.
"We're more than happy to do these type of things," said Sgt. John McLaughlin. "We love it and we get more out of it than the seniors do."
Simms couldn't be happier.
"It`s a great world if you just open your eyes and look at it," she said.