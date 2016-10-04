This picture of a cop consoling a little boy will give you all the feels

Story highlights
- An Indiana police officer turned one boy's frown upside down
- An image of the exchange has received worldwide attention
(CNN)It happens. Every once in a while, a bad day creeps up. And when you're a little guy, you just want to lie down and cry.
That's how Sgt. Precious Cornner-Jones found a little boy at the Indiana State Capitol the other day.
He was on the ground, deep in a funk. His mother said that's how he expresses himself.
So, Cornner-Jones laid down next to him. And that image, of a police officer trying to console a little boy, is now everywhere online.
"I decided to get on his level and talk to him," Cornner-Jones wrote in a Facebook post. "He started to cry so I wiped his tears and told him it will be ok."
"As an adult sometimes all we want is one person to stop, get on our level and maybe wipe our tears," she said.
Not long after, comments swarmed in praising the officer.
"I am sure I'm not the only one who could use more happy tears like this story brought me today," one commenter wrote.
"It makes me happy that people are spreading love," Cornner-Jones told CNN affiliate WXIN. "I've gotten so many positive reactions from this and that [was] the whole purpose of all of this."
The officer says she offers encouragement to children often.
"We have to speak positive in life and love into these children and things will change," she said.
Shortly after her pep talk with the boy, a grin crept upon his face.
"Get on someone's level today and make them smile," she ended the post. "Spread PEACE and LOVE. You might be that person that gives them hope!"