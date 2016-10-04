This picture of a cop consoling a little boy will give you all the feels

Story highlights An Indiana police officer turned one boy's frown upside down

An image of the exchange has received worldwide attention

(CNN) It happens. Every once in a while, a bad day creeps up. And when you're a little guy, you just want to lie down and cry.

That's how Sgt. Precious Cornner-Jones found a little boy at the Indiana State Capitol the other day.

He was on the ground, deep in a funk. His mother said that's how he expresses himself.

So, Cornner-Jones laid down next to him. And that image, of a police officer trying to console a little boy, is now everywhere online.

"I decided to get on his level and talk to him," Cornner-Jones wrote in a Facebook post . "He started to cry so I wiped his tears and told him it will be ok."

Read More