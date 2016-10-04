Do you need to eat more protein?

Story highlights Increasing your protein intake may make sense if you're active or in middle age

Wondering exactly how much protein you should be consuming each day? The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), which is the minimum amount you need to be healthy, is 0.8 grams per kilogram (0.36 grams per pound) of body weight per day -- 46 grams for an average woman. That equals as little as 10% of daily calories. If you're not super active, that's likely adequate, and you'll hit the target effortlessly if you follow a typical Western diet.

To get your personal protein "RDA," multiple the number 0.36 by your weight in pounds. (For a sedentary 150-pound woman, that would be 54 grams.) Double it if you're very active or aiming for "optimal protein," which can help you maintain muscle as you age and support weight loss.

American women already eat about 68 grams a day, according to the latest data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. "There's no reason to go out of your way to get protein," says Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, dean of the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy. "Just eat a variety of fish, nuts, beans, seeds, and dairy, including yogurt." However, increasing your protein well above the RDA may make sense if ...

You're very active

