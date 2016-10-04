Story highlights Karamoko Dembele, 13, makes appearance for Celtic U20 team

Skilful Ivorian elicits comparisons to Lionel Messi

(CNN) What were you doing at the age of 13?

Chances are, you weren't making your debut for the U20s team of Scottish soccer giant Celtic.

But that's exactly what Karamoko Dembele achieved Monday, taking to the field for the development squad against players seven years his senior.

13-year-old Karamoko Dembele having a bit of craic with his teammates before making his debut for Celtic U20s. pic.twitter.com/isJgcD6qqw — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) October 3, 2016

He may be almost half their size, with 18-year-old Celtic youngster Kristoffer Ajer standing 6ft 5in tall, but it seems the old adage is true: "If you're good enough, you're old enough."

The "diminutive playmaker," born in 2003, "didn't look out of place and played his part in the closing stages," according to report on the game from the club's website.

13 year old Karamoko Dembele making his debut with the Celtic Development Squad (U-20 league) pic.twitter.com/qRFxbHv6Cf — Sean Monaghan (@SeanMonaghanPDX) October 3, 2016