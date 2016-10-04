Breaking News

World Cup: FIFA president Gianni Infantino proposes 48-team tournament

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 6:20 AM ET, Tue October 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is planning to expand the World Cup from 32 teams to 48.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is planning to expand the World Cup from 32 teams to 48.

Story highlights

  • Gianni Infantino proposes 48-team World Cup
  • FIFA president plans round robin play-off prior to main tournament
  • 16 teams would go home after just one match

(CNN) As though the World Cup isn't hard enough to win, FIFA president Gianni Infantino is looking to add another 16 teams to the competition.

The proposal would see a play-off round added prior to the group stages, with the 16 defeated nations going home after playing just one match.
    From then on, the remaining 32 teams would progress through the tournament as usual.
    "The idea is that 16 teams would qualify directly to the group stage and the other 32 would play in a preliminary phase, in the country where the World Cup is being played," Infantino told reporters at an event in Bogota, Colombia.
    Read: FIFA scraps anti-racism task force
    Read More
    "They would play for the remaining 16 places. It means we continue with a normal World Cup for 32 teams, but 48 teams go to the party."
    One of Infantino's proposals in his presidential manifesto was to increase the number of teams competing in World Cups to 40 after Qatar 2020.
    A decision is set to be made on the plans at the FIFA Council Meeting in January 2017.
    FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    FIFA scandal collector cards Blatter banned
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    1 of 43
    Jerome Valcke FIFA scandal card
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    2 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Platini
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    3 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Joao Havelange
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    4 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Jeffrey Webb
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    5 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Charles Blazer
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    6 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Jack Warner
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    FIFA scandal collector cards Jack Warner
    Hide Caption
    7 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Hawit
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    8 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Napout
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    9 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Mohammed bin Hammam
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    10 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Reynald Temarii
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    11 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Eugenio Figueredo
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    12 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Amos Adamu
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    13 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Jose Maria Marin
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    14 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Ricardo Teixeira
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    15 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Rafael Esquivel
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    16 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Nicolas Leoz
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    17 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Bedoya
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    18 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Jadue
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    19 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Burga
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    20 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Callejas
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    21 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Jimenez
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    22 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Salguero
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    23 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Eduardo Li
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    24 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Trujillo
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    25 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Harold Mayne-Nicholls
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    26 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Vasquez
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    27 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Julio Rocha
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    28 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Costas Takkas
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    29 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Chiriboga
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    30 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Jose Hawilla
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    31 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Chavez
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    32 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Nero
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    33 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Deluca
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    34 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Meiszner
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    35 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Osuna
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    36 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Daryan Warner
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    37 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Daryll Warner
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    38 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Alejandro Burzaco
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    39 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Aaron Davidson
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    40 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Hugo Jinkis
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    41 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Mariano Jinkis
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    42 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Jose Margulies
    Photos: FIFA scandal collector cards: Get the whole set!
    Hide Caption
    43 of 43
    FIFA scandal collector cards Blatter bannedJerome Valcke FIFA scandal cardFIFA scandal collector cards PlatiniFIFA scandal collector cards Joao HavelangeFIFA scandal collector cards Jeffrey WebbFIFA scandal collector cards Charles BlazerFIFA scandal collector cards Jack WarnerFIFA scandal collector cards HawitFIFA scandal collector cards NapoutFIFA scandal collector cards Mohammed bin HammamFIFA scandal collector cards Reynald TemariiFIFA scandal collector cards Eugenio FigueredoFIFA scandal collector cards Amos AdamuFIFA scandal collector cards Jose Maria MarinFIFA scandal collector cards Ricardo TeixeiraFIFA scandal collector cards Rafael EsquivelFIFA scandal collector cards Nicolas LeozFIFA scandal collector cards BedoyaFIFA scandal collector cards JadueFIFA scandal collector cards BurgaFIFA scandal collector cards CallejasFIFA scandal collector cards JimenezFIFA scandal collector cards SalgueroFIFA scandal collector cards Eduardo LiFIFA scandal collector cards TrujilloFIFA scandal collector cards Harold Mayne-NichollsFIFA scandal collector cards VasquezFIFA scandal collector cards Julio RochaFIFA scandal collector cards Costas TakkasFIFA scandal collector cards ChiribogaFIFA scandal collector cards Jose HawillaFIFA scandal collector cards ChavezFIFA scandal collector cards NeroFIFA scandal collector cards DelucaFIFA scandal collector cards Meiszner FIFA scandal collector cards OsunaFIFA scandal collector cards Daryan WarnerFIFA scandal collector cards Daryll WarnerFIFA scandal collector cards Alejandro BurzacoFIFA scandal collector cards Aaron DavidsonFIFA scandal collector cards Hugo JinkisFIFA scandal collector cards Mariano JinkisFIFA scandal collector cards Jose Margulies
    "These are ideas to find the best solution. We will debate them this month and we will decide everything by 2017," Infantino continued. "They are ideas which we put forward to see which one is the best.
    "FIFA's idea is to develop football in the whole world, and the World Cup is the biggest event there is," he said. "It's more than a competition, it's a social event."
    However, Infantino's expansion plans have been met with criticism and opposition from high-profile names in the sport.
    Read: Why is the U.S. bringing down the hammer on FIFA?
    Germany's World Cup-winning coach, Joachim Low, told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag the addition of teams would "dilute" the competition.
    "I absolutely understand for the smaller nations who, thanks to this, could take their place on the big stage," he said.
    "We have to be aware that in the long run the quality will suffer. We should not overdo it. I don't think it's a good idea to dilute the sporting value."