Story highlights Gianni Infantino proposes 48-team World Cup

FIFA president plans round robin play-off prior to main tournament

16 teams would go home after just one match

(CNN) As though the World Cup isn't hard enough to win, FIFA president Gianni Infantino is looking to add another 16 teams to the competition.

The proposal would see a play-off round added prior to the group stages, with the 16 defeated nations going home after playing just one match.

From then on, the remaining 32 teams would progress through the tournament as usual.

"The idea is that 16 teams would qualify directly to the group stage and the other 32 would play in a preliminary phase, in the country where the World Cup is being played," Infantino told reporters at an event in Bogota, Colombia.

