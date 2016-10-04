Story highlights For one issue, British Vogue will use professional women instead of models

However, the special edition has been criticized for not making a meaningful change to the industry

London (CNN) In an attempt to become more diverse, British Vogue is set to publish a "model-free" November issue which will feature only "real" women on its pages.

Instead of fashion models, the edition -- which will be released on October 6 -- will feature academics, CEOs and entrepreneurs clad in the latest designer clothes.

Editor Alexandra Shulman said she came up with the idea for the "Real Issue" earlier this year when she had trouble finding designer samples that would fit non-models.

"I though it would be interesting for us to put together an issue of the magazine ... where we looked in various ways at the subject of what we wear through a more "real" filter," she said.

Shulman, who has been editor of Vogue since 1991, said women no matter their age, size or profession, "should be able to be seen to enjoy the vagaries of fashion in style."