London (CNN) In an attempt to become more diverse, British Vogue is set to publish a "model-free" November issue which will feature only "real" women on its pages.

Editor Alexandra Shulman said she came up with the idea for the "Real Issue" earlier this year when she had trouble finding designer samples that would fit non-models.

"I though it would be interesting for us to put together an issue of the magazine ... where we looked in various ways at the subject of what we wear through a more "real" filter," she said.

Shulman, who has been editor of Vogue since 1991, said women no matter their age, size or profession, "should be able to be seen to enjoy the vagaries of fashion in style."

Emily Blunt will be on the cover of British Vogue's November issue, dubbed the "Real Issue"

Plus size fashion blogger Bethany Rutter told CNN that while it's important to address the way women are perceived in mainstream media, Vogue's intentions may be counterintuitive.