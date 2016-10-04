Story highlights The station was one of 20 ordered shut by emergency decree last week

Turkey has suspended about 18% of the national police force for alleged Gulenist links

Istanbul (CNN) Dramatic scenes unfolded Tuesday as Turkish police raided a television news station that had been ordered off the air by emergency decree.

The raid on Istanbul-based IMC TV, an opposition-affiliated, pro-Kurdish channel, came as the station was reporting on the government's closure of another television channel.

Turkish authorities cut IMC's transmission in the middle of the broadcast.

"Free media will not be silenced," IMC staff chanted as authorities entered the control room, ordering journalists to stop broadcasting scenes from the raid on their social media accounts.

IMC is one of the largest of the 20 television and radio stations ordered off air by Turkish authorities on Friday on the grounds that they broadcast "terrorist propaganda."